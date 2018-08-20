FG Saves Nigerian Football from FIFA Ban, Recognises Pinnick-led Executive

The Presidency on Monday broke its silence on the crisis involving Chris Giwa and Amaju Pinnick over which faction controls the executive of Nigerian Football Federation, adding it recognised the Pinnick-led executives.

The Federal Government said Pinnick is the authentic Chairman of the federation.

The world football governing body, FIFA had threatened to ban Nigeria from world football activities if it went ahead to recognise the Giwa led faction.

FIFA had wsrned the government that if it did not put its house in order before 12pm Monday, it would ban the country from world sporting activities.

In a bid to avoid the impending ban on Nigeria Football Federal, the Federal Government had reportedly contacted FIFA, assuring it that Amaju Pinnick and his executives were in charge of football affairs in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a message he posted on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

Akande said the Federal Government had already conveyed its position to FIFA.

He said the government would continue to work with stakeholders to resolve the federation’s dispute in due time.

He added that the government is upholding NFF’s treaty obligations to FIFA.

Akande wrote, “The FG has already conveyed to FIFA its firm position recognising Amaju Pinnick-led NFF as the current and only NFF executive.

“Government will also continue to work with all relevant stakeholders involved to resolve the dispute in a timely manner.

“The Federal Government is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA.”

