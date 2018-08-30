Five Arrested Over Killing of Policeman in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested five people in connection with the murder of a policeman at College Road, Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos, on Wednesday.

Irate mob had killed a policeman and vandalised a patrol vehicle following the death of a youth who was said to have had scuffle with the police two weeks ago and died early Wednesday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chike Oti, said that five people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Oti said the suspects had been transferred to the Homicide section at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He added that they would be charged for murder at the conclusion of investigation.

Irate mob had descended on some policemen inside a packed police vehicle and succeeded in clubbing one of them to death.

Oti had disclosed this in a statement, Wednesday, adding that “at about 1100hrs, at College Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos, a police patrol team stationed at a black spot in the location was attacked by an irate mob for a yet to be determined reason.

“In the process, Sergeant Esiabor Collins with service number 260326, was attacked and killed. Also, the patrol vehicle was not spared by the rampaging mob which they vandalised.”

Oti said preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the mob, mainly youths had earlier that morning gone to Area ‘G’ Command, Ogba with the intention to overrun the police formation and commit arson but found it impregnable.

“However, the Area Commander in-charge, spoke to them, promising to cause an investigation into their grievances which bothered on the death of a youth who allegedly died today 29/08/18, two weeks after an alleged encounter with some policemen.

“At this juncture, it must be clearly stated that the police authorities in the state are unaware of any encounter with the deceased as no formal complaint was received to that effect,” he said.

According to Oti, the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi noted that the penchant to take laws into own hands by some people who easily constituted themselves into a mob was becoming worrisome to say the least.

“The Command wishes state that the deceased officer and indeed the entire patrol team had the option of defending themselves with their firearms against the mob but chose to show restraint in the face of provocation but unfortunately the rampaging mob never allowed them that option hence Sgt. Collins paid the supreme price.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, notes that policemen in the state had on several occasions shown restraints in the face of provocative actions. He therefore warns that policemen may be forced to use their firearms to defend themselves, other people about being killed by a mob and in the protection of government assets.

“He urges parents to warn their children to refrain from such acts which according to him may lead to a breach of the peace and unnecessary bloodletting,” Oti stated.

