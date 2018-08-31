Breaking News

Five Child Traffickers Arrested in Anambra

Five kidnappers and child traffickers have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command.
The command also said it rescued five kidnapped victims in the last seven days.
The state Police Public Relations Officer Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka, the state capital.
Mohammed gave the names of the suspected kidnappers and child traffickers as Emeka Nnoruo ‘m’ (44 years), Ekene Obodoako ‘m’ (27 years), Maduabuchi Ekwema ‘m'( 25 years) , Chika Obi ‘m’ (28 years), and Eberechi Onyeghara ‘m’ aged 14 years.
The spokesmen said they were arrested on August 27, at about 8.30 a.m.
He said the arrest of the suspects followed intelligence report and efforts of Joint Police and vigilante Patrol teams attached to Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.
He stated that the suspects conspired and kidnapped five children namely: Ifeanyinchukwu Obiukwu ‘m’ (3years from Umunze), and Chigozie Emeka, 8 years from Okigwe.
Others equally kidnapped are: Chimaobi Emeka ‘f’ aged 6 years from Okigwe, Chisom Emeka aged 4 years from Okigwe and Onyiyechi Emeka ‘f’ aged 3 years of Okigwe.
The PPRO noted that the victims were rescued from the suspects, adding that investigation into the matter had begun after which the suspects would be charged to court.

