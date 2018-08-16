Five Members of Family Die from Generator Fumes in Rivers

Igboh Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers state was thrown into deep mourning Tuesday morning when residents woke to find five lifeless bodies of a family.

Neighbours said the five members of the same family died of suffocation from the fumes they inhaled from their generating set.

Eyewitnesses said that they kept their generating set in their bathroom on Monday night until dawn.

Concerned neighbours who did not see them wake up early Tuesday morning were curious and after several calls on them and no response from the apartment, they forced the entrance door open, only to find them dead.

Their lifeless bodies were later deposited in a morgue at Umuebulu in Etche amidst wailing by friends and neighbours to the deceased family members.

The Paramount ruler of Igboh, Eze Samuel Amaechi confirmed the incident, describing it as sad and a tragedy to the Kingdom of Igboh.

He said the kingdom has started the sensitization of members of his kingdom on the dangers of locking up a generating sets in enclosures where people live.

“Yesterday, I was informed that a family of five died after inhaling carbon monoxide from their generating set. This is not the first time it has happened. Prior to this time we have warned residents to always keep their generating sets far away from the house if they are going to bed because generator fumes are dangerous to the human body,” he said

