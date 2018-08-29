Former Delta Gov, Uduaghan Makes Surprise Appearance at APC Caucus Meeting

Although, there has been muted discussion on his expected switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the platform he was Delta State Governor for eight years, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan made a surprise appearance at APC caucus meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held with some APC leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, without a formal declaration.

Uduaghan was a two-term governor of the oil rich state, under the between 2007 and 2015.

The meeting was attended by Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and members of the National Executive Committee of the APC led by its Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole.

Others, who attended the meeting were APC Governors of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Imo, and Lagos.

Also at the meeting were former Governor of Ekiti state, Engineer Segun Oni, Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Ebonyi Governor, Martin Elechi; former Borno State Governor, Ali Sheriff; former Lagos State Governor, Buba Marwa, General Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo and Sen. Kabiru Gaya.

Others are former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; former Enugu State Governor, Sylva Chime, former Edo Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor.

Also in attendance were the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo, former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Bayelsa Governor, Sylva Timipre, former Petroleum Minister, Don Etiebet, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Some members of the National Assembly from both Senate and the House of Representatives are also in attendance

It was learnt that the meeting being held behind closed doors would be discussing socio-political issues including the forthcoming APC party primaries.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in January released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 general elections.

The timetable covered the Presidential, National and State Assembly, Governorship and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council elections.

The timetable, which was issued by the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud in Abuja, indicated that party primaries for the Presidential, Governorship, Federal and State Elections would begin on Aug. 18 to end on Oct. 7, 2018.

The Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections would commence on Sept. 4 to end on Oct. 27.

