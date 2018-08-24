Four Robbers Linked with Shooting at Akpabio’s Residence, Shot Dead by Police in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police said on Friday that its operatives killed four persons linked to Tuesday’s night alleged attack on the residence of former state Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio at Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, who disclosed this in a press briefing, said the hoodlums robbed petrol attendants and customers at Golf Safrin filling station close to Senator Akpabio’s house, forcing security details of the Senator to immediately repelled them.

The Commissioner explained that no one was hurt during the attack. He said the police subsequently launched a manhunt leading to the killing by police operatives.

However, luck ran out of them when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ikot Ekpene, Benjamin Achebani, acting on a tip-off, led a massive operation where four of the hoodlums were shot dead and the ring leader, fatally wounded and captured alive.

Displaying the remains of the criminals on Friday at the Ikot Akpanabia, headquarters of the Police, Uyo, Ogunjemilusi said the criminals engaged in exchange of fire with the police around the banking area of Ikot Ekpene, after random shooting and stealing of shops along Aba Road.

“At about 5:00PM (Thursday), five notorious armed robbers led by one Kingsley Peter, a.k.a., ‘Morale’, who is one of the gang leaders, using three motorcycles robbed some persons along Aba road by Ikot Osurua before proceeding to a banking area to disposes ATM customers and shop owners of cash.

“The DPO, trailed and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce shootout, four of the armed robbers were shot dead, while one Akwaowo Daniel Umoren, was arrested with A-K 47 with 60 rounds of 7,62mm live ammunition”, he explained.

The arrested leader of the gang, Umoren, 27, who hails from Ikot Ineme village in Essien Udim Local Government, admitted being part of the operation, saying “this the first time in participating in armed robbery activity”.

He explained that the A-K 47 rifle he used in the operation was issued out to him by the Village Council, adding that “the village has its vigilance group and armoury since my village is at war with the neighboring community.

“The gun was given to me and other boys to protect and secure the women and other villagers harvesting palm fruits at the disputed palm fruits plantation”, he added.

Speaking with Journalists, the DPO, who said he sustained injury in the operation, urged motorcyclists in Ikot Ekpene, to purge their ranks of criminal elements, warning that the ban placed on commercial motorcycle operations from 6:00PM will not be lifted

