Gale of Defections: Sokoto Gov.,Tambuwal, APC Spokesman, Abdullahi, 23 Kwara House Members Defect to PDP from APC

The gale of defections that hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), since last week, continued Wednesday as Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has decamped from the party to the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi and 23 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, have dumped the APC for the PDP

Tambuwal, who is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition, called on Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

He said Buhari has been “ineffective” as President.

Tambuwal said he decided to leave the APC because President Buhari has failed the nation and should be voted out in 2019.

He made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday via the Sokoto Government House (@SokotoGovtHouse): “I have consulted widely especially with the Sokoto people and they have confidently assured me of my next political move. I hereby defect officially to the @OfficialPDPNig. Power to the People”, he said.

Meanwhile, National Publicity of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, 24 hours after he said he was still in APC, resigned membership of the party, Wednesday.

Abdullahi had said on Tuesday he was still a member of the APC and had not resigned his position as APC spokesman.

But in contrast to that statements on his Twitter handle Bolaji Abdullahi @BolajiAbdullahi, Wednesday, he tweeted: “In view of recent political developments in the country and within the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary as well as my membership of the party with effect from today.

“In the last few days, I have had to endure the flagrant usurpation of my role as the spokesman of the party in a manner that I consider unbefitting of a ruling party and inconsistent with my ethical standards.

“I have served the APC honestly and to the best of my ability and when I stood for and won my election at the last convention, it was a keen desire to continue to do so.

“However, in a situation whereby my loyalty is constantly brought into question; my subordinates deployed to subvert my office; and my views constantly second-guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my position.”

Meanwhile, 23 out of the 24 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly on Wednesday defected from the APC to the PDP.

Only the member representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency of Offa Local Government Area, Saheed Popoola, remains in APC.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Ali Ahmad, speaking on the floor of the House during the defection, said APC had been “fictionalised.”

Ahmad said, “All the Honourable members — except one — have finally changed party to the PDP.

“This is permitted by the Proviso to Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Today, as I and other members of the Kwara State Assembly dump the APC for good, I heaved a sigh of relief.

“In 2014, I was terribly sad leaving PDP reluctantly with 36 other members of the House of Representatives.

“Today, I am the happiest leaving the APC for good. I wish I was never a member of the party.”

