Gov. Ajimobi Promises to Rebuild Ayefele’s Demolished Music House

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has promised to rebuild the demolished Music House owned by Evangelist Yinka Ayefele.

Ajimobi made the promise on Sunday at the 90th birthday celebrations of Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Ajimobi pledged the state government’s commitment to assist the renowned gospel singer in rebuilding the demolished building and also give necessary logistics, adding that Ayefele had held a peace talk with him while he visited him in his office.

He said: “I thank God for the life of the Olubadan for clocking 90 years because he is my father. I pray that the ancient city of Ibadan will witness more development during his reign.

“I want to say that the imbroglio between the state government and Yinka Ayefele over the demolition of his Music House has been resolved. And I pledge the government’s commitment to assist him,” he said.

The 90th birthday celebration of the Olubadan was held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, UI.

The Governor prayed for the Olubadan for more longetivity and that his continued reign would witness more development in Ibadanland.

The event attracted the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Obateru Akinruntan; Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, and General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Chukwudili Azinta represented by Brig-Gen. Soyele. Others are former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Folarin; Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola and some white cap chiefs from Lagos.

Others were Dr. Olusola Ayandele, Seyi Makinde, Joseph Tegbe, Chief Niyi Akintola, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, Isaac Omodewu, Dr Azeez Adeduntan and Chief Adebayo Adelabu. Speaking at the event, Governor Ajimobi appealed to the citizenry to eschew any act capable of truncating the peaceful co-existence in the state.

