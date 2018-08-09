Gun Running: Melaye Fails to Appear in Court, Feigns Ill-health

Senator Dino Melay failed to appear in court Wednesday to stand trial on gun running charges.

This is the second time in a row he would fail to show up in court to answer the charges bothering on gun running allegations levied against him and two others.

At the resumed hearing at Magistrates’ Court, Lokoja, Wednesday, only the two suspects charged alongside the Senator, Kabir Seidu, aka Osama, and Nuhu Salihu aka “Smally” were in court.

The trial magistrate, Sulyman Abdalah had at the last hearing fixed Wednesday August 9 to commence trial following the complaints from the Senator, representing Kogi West, that he was attacked on his way to Lokoja to honour police invitation.

His counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), repreaented by Yemi Mohammed told the court Wednesday that his client could not be present in court on health ground.

He presented a medical report to that effect; a move that was not opposed to by Theophilus Oteme, the Legal representative of the Kogi state police command.

The two alleged accomplices however applied for bail, claiming to be suffering for the crime they knew nothing about.

Consequently, Abdalah adjourned till August 21 for hearing in the bail applications.

He however adjourned to September 20th for hearing in the case of Senator Melaye.

