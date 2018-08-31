House of Reps Aspirant Abducted in Cross River

Cross River State Command Friday confirmed the abduction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the Abi/Yakkur Federal constituency, Jerome Egbe, by gunmen in Calabar, the state capital.

The state police police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, said the police are on the trail of the Kidnappers to secure his release.

Responding to a text message from our reporter, the police spokesperson said “Confirmed. We are working on his release”.

An eyewitness, Cyprian Ido, said that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 11 a.m. at a Mechanic workshop in Asari Iso Layout, Calabar.

Ido said the victim was abducted at gun point by fierce looking gunmen who drove in black hilux.

He said he was brutalised by the abductors when he tried to fight back.

Egbe is an engineer and the Secretary General of the Society of Civil Engineers.

He is a lecturer in the department of Civil Engineering, Cross River University of Technology. He is also a former President of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS).

A family source who pleaded not to be mentioned said they have not been able to get across to him.

“Till now, we have not been able to get across to him or his abductors. No contact yet; they have not demanded any ransom.

“The circumstances generally is shocking and confusing. We are strongly suspecting that his abduction is politically motivated because he was billed to travel today to Abuja to pick his Reps form. Maybe, somebody is scared of facing him in the PDP primaries,” the source said.

