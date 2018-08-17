Unseen Hand Pushed Me to Kill My Madam, 14-year-old Housemaid Confesses

The 14-year-old secondary school student, who was suspected to have killed her septuagenarian boss in Benin, Edo State, by smashing her head with a stone, on Friday, said an unseen hand pushed her to killing the woman she had lived with since March, 2018, as a housemaid.

Anna Amos, a Gbagi girl, from Abuja, gave the horrible step-by-step description of how she committed the murder, when she was paraded with 101 other criminal suspects arrested by the State Police Command, Friday.

The fair-complextion teenager who was in tears all through the period, narrated how her victim had treated her fairly all the time she lived with her.

She however blamed her dastardly act on influence of unseen hand which pushed her to commit the act.

According to the suspect, in the morning of that fateful day, she boiled water for the deceased to bathe, after which she served her meal.

“After that​, I packed the dirty plates outside to wash them. As I opened the door and stepped on the varanda, something just came into my body as if possessing me. I no longer know what I was doing and I abandoned the plates​ I was supposed to wash.

“I stood on the stone, and later took it, went inside with it and hit it on her head,” she narrated.

When asked why she earlier said some people came into their house, gagged her mouth before smashing the head of the late woman, Anna said: “The thing that entered into me was controlling me, it told me that if I expose it, it will kill me.”

She however disclosed that she later confessed her crime to the son of the deceased, who handed her to the police operatives.

Anna said her parents who live in Abuja visited her at the police detention on Thursday.

