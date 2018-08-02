I Pity Tambuwal for Defecting from APC, Says Ex-Sokoto Governor, Wamakko

Ex-Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Wamakko, has described Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as a subject of pity over his decision to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wamakko in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored in Kaduna on Thursday however said that, contrary to insinuations that he would be decamping alongside his percieved godson, Tambuwal, he is in APC solidly.

The Senator said, he remains in APC, and nothing can pull him out of the party, adding that people of sokoto are still together with Buhari.

According to the former Governor, people of Sokoto are with APC and President Buhari, and therefore APC will remain in government in Sokoto and its people will vote for Buhari.

He said: “Politics is always full of surprised, but it is pitiable for a young man like him (Tambuwal) to be make such decision in life.

“It has been long that people of Sokoto stopped running politics because particular persons are in it. And as a result of that, if someone quits and says he is leaving Buhari, that will be surprising and unfortunate.” He said.

Wamakko maintained that, the APC will still remain in government in sokoto and President Buhari will win election in the state.

“If I have any issues regarding repairs of APC, leaving the party is not the ideal thing, and that won’t show one knows what he is doing.

“Issues should be ironed out, truth be identified and be worked with. The people am representing in Sokoto are in support of Buhari and their loyalty to APC is intact, and as result of that I won’t disappoint my people.” Said Wamakko.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

