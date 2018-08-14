I’m Not Bordered Over Alleged Plans to Declare My Seat Vacant – Senator Akpabio

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Monday declared that he was not bordered over plans by the Senate leadership to declare his seat vacant.

The Akwa Ibom North West Senator insisted that if the Senate President, Bukola Saraki declares his seat vacant, Saraki’s seat should also be declared vacant, especially when there is no division in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio described as “rumour” the reports that his seat was likely to be declared vacant.

Asked specifically if he is perturbed about reports that his seat might be declared vacant due to his defection to the APC, Akpabio said: “Even as you are looking at me, do I look perturbed? I have not heard the report. Because the reason why I think that is a rumour is that there is, at the moment, no division in the APC.”

“The APC is one family. If you hear about R-APC that was not really a political party, that was not a division, has since been consumed in what they call Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

“So, there is no division. And so, any defection from APC to PDP, we will like to declare those seats vacant.”

On the insistence of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole that Saraki should be impeached if he refused to resign and whether they are mobilizing for the impeachment, Akpabio said: “I just came in from Ikot-Ekpene, (Akwa Ibom State) where I decided with my people to join APC. I am yet to be briefed on any of those items.”

“I have not heard anything. And what I am hearing now is what you are telling me. But why don’t you wait for me to formally talk to you. I believe that when the National Assembly resumes you will hear from me directly. So, exercise patience.”

On his defection, Akpabio described it as a big event that attracted the high and mighty in the country.

Akpabio said “I have noted all your reports. We are also in Abuja. So, thank you for the reports.”

