Impeachment: Kano Deputy Governor Resigns

In other stave off impreachment, Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, on Sunday resigned from office.

He was elected on the platform of the ruling, All Progressives Congress.

Abubakar resigned his position following hints that 31 members of the state House of Assembly had already signed his impeachment notice, scheduled to be tabled before the House on Monday for deliberations.

Recall that Abubakar has been at loggerheads with the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over some differences bordering on loyalty between the Gandujiyya and loyalists of Senator Rabiu Kwakwaso’s group, Kwankwasiyya.

In a letter dated August 1, 2018, addressed to Governor Ganduje, Abubakar said: “I would have desired to remain up to the end of our tenure in order to fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the good people of Kano State as expressed in our joint ticket in 2015.

”But with the current and persistent irreconcilable differences on matters relating to governance and government operations, personal opinions and the concept of, and respect for democratic ideals and values, it would be unfair to my conscience, to the good people of Kano State and to you as the head of the Government to continue to remain in my position as the Deputy Governor.”

“Your Excellency would recall several instances I had to draw your attention on the need to understand and appreciate these differences in order to avoid drifting into the kind of unnecessary crisis we are facing today, but to no avail. Instead of heeding to my counsel to save the government from the present state of crises, your reaction was and still is, to prosecute and mete all sort of injustices on me.

“I have endured immeasurable and unjustifiable humiliation for over two and half years without any reason other than my principled position on issues of governance and the desire to keep government on track. Under circumstances, and given the deteriorating state of affairs and your continued disrespect for the office of the Deputy Governor as well as your expression of several injustices on my person, I regret to say that I have no option than to succumb to my inner calling with the hope that this decision is in accordance with the guidance and wishes of Allah (SWT) for me and good people of Kano state,” the letter said.

Abubakar is expected to join his political godfather, Senator Kwankwaso, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the ruling APC.

Abubakar has been under pressure from the Governor’s loyalists to resign or face impeachment.

