INEC Registers 23 More Political Parties

Ahead the 2019 election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 23 new political parties.

According to a report by INEC has also extended the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.

The commission initially said it would suspend the exercise on August 17 until after the 2019 general elections.

The national chairpersons and secretaries of the new parties have been invited to receive their respective certificates of registration at the INEC headquarters on August 16 in Abuja.

The registration of the 23 new political parties brings to 91, the total number of political parties in the country.

