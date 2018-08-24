Irate Youths Burn Down Police Station After SARS Operatives Killed Undergraduate in Osun

Irate youths in Iwo, Osun State, have set a police station ablaze in the town for the alleged shooting of an undergraduate, Tunde Nofiu, by an officer attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The killing was said to have sparked off a rage in the ancient city leading to setting the newly opened Area Command of the Nigeria Police in the area ablaze.

Nafiu, who was said to be son of a popular politician simply called Mr. Nafiu (aka Adashot), allegedly died after a stray bullet hit him in city, Thursday evening.

It is still sketchy under the circumstances the young man met his desth

It was gathered that the students who was going to Iwo from Olupona was shot dead on Thursday night and the incident led to a protest Friday morning.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, was said to have visited the scene just as the police called for reinforcement from the state capital to halt the vandalism being embarked on by the irate youths.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Finihan Adeoye, when contacted on the telephone said he could not give the exact account of what happened.

It was learnt, however, that the officer who shot the victim is already in police custody.

