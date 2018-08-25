Iwo: Police Arrest 31 Over Razing of Police Station, Detain Killer Cop

Thirty one persons have been arrested for their alleged role in the razing down of the Police Area Command in Iwo town, Osun State, following the killing of a youth identified as Tunde Nafiu by a policeman attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad deployed in the town.

The police in a statement on Saturday also said it has arrested the officer who shot dead the victim on Thursday.

A SARS operative reportedly shot Nafiu to death on Thursday night which sparked a protest Friday morning leading to the burning down of the police station and vehicles parked inside.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Folasade Odoro, said the alleged killer policeman had been arrested and taken down to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo.

The statement read: “Information was received that an operative of the Special Anti Robbery Squad attached to the Area Command Headquarters, Iwo allegedly shot and fatally wounded one Tunde Nafiu ‘m’, aged 30 years at Agboigboro in Iwo. The Area Commander immediately moved out, doused the tension and assured the gathered youths that justice will be done. The officer that allegedly fired the shot that killed the deceased was promptly arrested and transferred to the SCIID, Osogbo for interrogation.

“In the early hours of 24/8/2018, a very large crowd of youths thronged the Area Command Headquarters to protest the killing. The protest was however hijacked by some hoodlums who took the law into their hands. In the process, they torched the buildings housing the offices and residence of the Area Commander as well as three patrol vans and two other vehicles belonging to the officers of the Area Command.

“The Police exercised serious restraint in order to prevent further loss of lives. However, the hoodlums were eventually dispersed while 31 of them were arrested and undergoing interrogation. The situation has been brought under control while people are going about their lawful businesses.”

