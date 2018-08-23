Breaking News

Kastina Gov. Masari Cautions Communities Against Dislodged Bandits from Zamfara

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Kastina State Governor Aminu Masari, has cautioned communities in the state to be wary of new faces and expose criminal elements in the state.
The advice became necessary, according to him, because dislodged bandits by the ongoing military operations in neighbouring Zamfara State, are now infiltrating the state.
Governor Masari made the call on Wednesday when the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, paid him the traditional Sallah homage.
“You know the army and the Nigerian Air Force have launched an operation against bandits in Zamfara State.
“Some of the bandits have started relocating to communities around Rugu Forest in Katsina State.
“They are the rustlers and kidnappers terrorising people in the society.
“Expose them and their hideouts because they are of no importance other than causing trouble,” he said.

Author: News Editor

6763 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Ondo Ex-militants Threaten to Relocate to Creeks
by
APC Berates PDP for Sponsoring Attack Against Senator Akpabio
by
Chances of PDP Winning 2019 Presidential Election Brighter Than Ever Before – Saraki

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »