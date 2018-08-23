Kastina Gov. Masari Cautions Communities Against Dislodged Bandits from Zamfara

Kastina State Governor Aminu Masari, has cautioned communities in the state to be wary of new faces and expose criminal elements in the state.

The advice became necessary, according to him, because dislodged bandits by the ongoing military operations in neighbouring Zamfara State, are now infiltrating the state.

Governor Masari made the call on Wednesday when the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, paid him the traditional Sallah homage.

“You know the army and the Nigerian Air Force have launched an operation against bandits in Zamfara State.

“Some of the bandits have started relocating to communities around Rugu Forest in Katsina State.

“They are the rustlers and kidnappers terrorising people in the society.

“Expose them and their hideouts because they are of no importance other than causing trouble,” he said.

