Kwara PDP Members Move Opposite of Saraki, Join APC

Just as Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his supporters are defecting from the All Progressives Congress, members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara, led by the state Chairman, Iyiola Oyedepo, on Wednesday moved enmass into the All Progressives Congress.

This is as scores of Kwara residents, especially those from Ilorin metropolis, including some PDP members, on Wednesday,protested against what they described as “the political leadership of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.”

The protesters who marched along some streets in Ilorin lambasted Saraki and the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

They carried placards with different inscriptions condemning what they referred to as “bad governance,” “political hegemony” and “under-development” under Saraki’s political leadership.

The defecting Kwara PDP members also described Saraki as an “anathema.’’

Chief Rex Olawoye, the erstwhile Publicity Secretary of the party, made this known in Ilorin.

“I hereby officially announce the exit of our members from PDP to APC,” Olawoye said.

Olawoye, who described Senate President Bukola Saraki as an “anathema,” said PDP members in the state could not work with him.

Olawoye said with the defection, all political structures of the PDP at the ward, local government and state levels had moved to the APC.

The spokesman appealed to all party members to maintain peace and orderliness in their conduct and behaviour.

“Unity is the primary ingredient that can make those of us coming from the PDP and leftover of APC members to live in harmony,” he added.

Olawoye said Oyedepo had met with the leadership of the PDP in Abuja and explained the resolve of party members not to work with Saraki.

Olawoye also said the chairman met with the national leadership of APC, including the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as other chieftains of the APC.

He added that the defecting PDP members were warmly welcomed into the APC by the party’s leadership.

“Saraki and his cronies have been in the saddle of leadership of the state in the past 15 years, with nothing to show for it,’’ Olawoye said.

He called on all registered political parties in the state to team up with the APC to ensure the total liberation of the state.

