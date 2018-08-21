Madman Stabs Traditional Ruler to Death in Ekiti

A man suspected to be mentally unbalanced has stabbed a monarch to death in Odo-Oro-Ekiti, a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident which threw the community into a deep mourning on Monday, also unsettled the traditional institution in the community.

The late raditional ruler, Oba Gbadebo Ogunsakin, was stabbed to death by a man who is said to be related to him but insane.

Some residents said the traditional ruler was stabbed with a knife after a meeting of the traditional council.

A resident, Henry Olu, said the assailant was from the same royal family as the slain traditional ruler.

Olu said the assailant was earlier seen before the council meeting sitting on the throne and was chased away.

The monarch was stabbed by the assailant while he was attempting to enter his vehicle after the council meeting.

“All we heard was a cry for help from the traditional ruler’s driver shortly after the council meeting.

“On getting there, we saw our traditional ruler in a pool of his blood with a knife in the chest.

“We tried rushing him to the hospital, but Oba Ogunsakin gave up the ghost,” another resident, who does not want his name mentioned, said.

Some irate youths in the community were said to have taken to the streets in search of the assailant who was said to have fled into the bush after the incident.

The youths mounted roadblocks on major junctions leading into the community while the search lasted.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

“It is true the incident actually happened and policemen have moved in.

“The person alleged is of unsound mind and he actually escaped into the bush after committing the crime.

“Our men are combing the bush to fish out the suspect.

“All I can say for now is that the suspect is within reach and will be put in custody,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

