Man Arrested on Wedding Day, Arraigned for Stealing N1m

A 37-year-old former marketing officer with Addosser Micro-Finance Bank Plc, Aliu Mustapha, who was arrested on his wedding day, was arraigned Thursday before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos on allegation of stealing N1m.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of stealing preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence during office hours.

He said the defendant committed the offence between May and June 2017, while he was a staff of Addosser Micro-Finance Bank Plc, at 32, Lewis Street, Lagos Island.

Mishozunnu said the defendant collected N1m from the micro-finance bank’s customers, but refused to remit it to their accounts.

The prosecutor said one of the customers had given him N840,000 and another N160,000, after which he absconded and was later apprehended during his wedding, last weekend.

Mishozunnu said: “Mustapha was arrested last week Saturday, August 11, during his wedding after the police got information that he was getting married, waited for him to exchange his marital vows before he was apprehended.”

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant’s counsel, M. A. Rufai, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Y. O. Aro-Lambo granted him bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a community leader, adding that they must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till September 11 for trial.

