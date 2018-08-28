Man in Prison Since 2009 Without Trial Knows Fate Sept. 4

A 34-year-old man, Segun Odumeru, who has been in Kirikiri Prison since 2009 without trial, will on September 4 know his fate, when an Igbosere High Court, Lagos, is expected to deliver a ruling on an application seeking his release.

The vacation Judge, Justice Idowu Alakija, fixed the date after listening to the fundamental rights application brought by the applicant’s counsel, Tunji Abdulhameed.

Abdulhameed had filed a motion on notice against the police in Lagos State and their privies as the respondents.

He told the court that the applicant was arrested by the police in April 2009 and brought before a magistrate court on a holding charge of armed robbery.

Abdulhameed said that the court had ordered the remand of Odumeru at the Kirikiri Prison pending when appropriate charge would be brought against him.

He said that Odumeru, who was 25 years old in 2009, has been in custody without any proper charge brought against him.

The lawyer also said that the applicant has never been taken to court after the remand order was made.

Abdulhameed urged the vacation judge to make an order releasing Odumeru from custody unconditionally.

He said that the application seeking the release of the applicant from custody was brought pursuant to Order 2 Rules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the fundamental rights enforcement procedural rules.

Abdulhameed said that the application was seeking an order of the court to declare the continuous detention of his client at the instance of the police as unlawful.

He urged the court to give an order restraining the respondent (police) or any of their privies from further detention of the applicant.

Abdulhameed said that the application was supported by a written address and a six-paragraph affidavit.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

