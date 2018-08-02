Mrs Alhassan Dispels Resignation Rumour, Seeks Buhari’s Blessings for Taraba Governorship Race

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, has said she has not resigned her position as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The resignation rumour followed her letter she purportedly wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, notifying him of her interest in running for governorship seat of Taraba State in 2019.

Alhassan, who is popularly known as Mama Taraba, said she would be running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mama Taraba is known to be an ally to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is running for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

President Buhari reportedly responded to her letter on July 27 thanking her for her efforts.

He said: “Let me thank you on behalf of the federal executive council and Nigerians for your services as Minister under this administration. I note with passion your past contributions to APC during and after the 2015 elections.”

The president said he was committed to free and fair election in the country.

Buhari was quoted to have said: “I wish you well in your ambition to be governor of your state. Rest assured that all the security agencies as well as INEC will have my support to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2019.”

However, Mrs Alhassan dispelled the resignation rumour on Thursday.

She said: “Contrary to insinuations especially in the social media, I only sought for permission from President Muhammdu Buhari to begin consultations.

“This is preparatory to my seeking nomination from our great party the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest for the office of the governor of Taraba State in 2019, which he has graciously accepted,” she said.

Mrs Alhassan added: “The letter in circulation in the social media does not in any way mean or suggest resignation.

“The letter is straight forward and unambiguous.

“Our esteemed supporters and loyal party men and women in Taraba should please disregard any rumour of my resignation.

“When the time comes for me to resign, I will do so in accordance with the laid down procedure and regulations.”

Mrs Alhassan said she is presently preoccupied with the task given to her by Mr Buhari as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“I am also helping in mobilising support for him and the APC for the 2019 election,” she said.

