NASS Siege: Interim Report Indicts Sacked DSS DG as IG Seeks Permission to Search Daura’s Residence

The police have accused the sacked Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura of criminal conspiracy and “acting the script of some highly placed politicians to achieve selfish political goals” in the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the agency on Tuesday.

This is contained in the interim report submitted to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on its probe of the siege on the lawmakers. The report did not name the politicians.

The leaked report signed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, said Daura was working for some politicians for selfish interest.

He said Daura did not consult with other security agencies before ordering the siege, and questioned the validity of a security report that allegedly anticipated violence at the parliament.

Daura was sacked by Osinbajo on Tuesday afternoon. He was immediately handed over to the police for further interrogation, after unathorised deployment of DSS officers that sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation.

Meanwhile, the IGP has written to the Acting President, seeking permission to search the residence of the sacked DG.

In a letter by Idris, titled, “Interim Investigation Report on Criminal Conspiracy to wit trespass, intimidation and unlawful invasion of National Assembly complex with intent likely to cause breach of public peace,” and obtained on Thursday, the IGP recommended that the DSS operatives who partook in the invasion must be also released to the police for questioning.

Idris said the suspect, Daura, confessed in his statement to the police to have deployed operatives to the National Assembly on “a claim of an intelligence report that unauthorised persons were planning to smuggle undisclosed dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the National Assembly.”

The IGP said: “I write to most respectfully appraise Your Excellency that following a petition from your esteemed office to investigate and report findings against Lawal Daura, the sacked DG, DSS, a team of cracked operatives headed by Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, were deployed and take the suspects into custody for interrogation and investigation.

“It was reported that Daura did conspire with his operatives wearing hood and mask to invade the National Assembly complex. They barricaded the road to the assembly and intimidated members of the National Assembly and workers by forcefully preventing them from performing their legitimate and constitutional duties, thereby committing a crime with intent to incite and wipe up sentiments against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The principal suspect, Lawal Daura, was formally arrested and interrogated in line with the allegation made against him.”

