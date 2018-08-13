National Assembly’ll Not Reconvene Tuesday

The National Assembly will not reconvene on Tuesday, spokesman of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas said.

Namdas said the House had yet to decide on a reconvening date.

This was contrary to the statement credited to the Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, who, last week, announced that the National Assembly would reconvene Tuesday to consider the budget for the 2019 polls and other pending issues forwarded to lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari in July.

Ahead of the meeting, tempers flared especially at the Senate, where senators belonging to the ruling All Progressives Congress are calling for the resignation of Senator Bukola Saraki, representing Kwara Central, as President.

The APC Senators claimed that their party controls a simple majority in the upper chamber, and as such, Saraki who is now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, with minority presence, must not remain as the leader.

While the APC Senators have continued to demand that Saraki steps down as Senate President, Saraki on the other hand has, through his spokesmen, dismissed the calls, saying he cannot be removed, unless the APC senators are able to muster two-third support in the senate.

The APC has a different interpretation of the constitution.

The National Assembly broke up for recess on 24 July. It was due to reconvene on 25 September, until the executive pleaded it break the recess to consider urgent national matters, such as a supplementary budget and INEC budget for 2019 polls.

