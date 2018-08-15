No Foreign Powers Mounting Pressure on Buhari Not to Re-contest – Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday said there is no truth in the report that foreign countries were mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, described the insinuations as fiction being paraded as news.

Adesina claimed that no foreign powers, including the European Union, United States of America, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, were putting pressure on Buhari not to seek re-election.

“We thought fake news was the sole preserve of the social media in this season. Alas, a traditional medium has caught the bug. Obviously, the author of the story just got a brain wave, or got procured by anti-democratic elements, and then penned the mischief.

“If there are quarters in which President Buhari is held in very high esteem, and the work he is doing for Nigeria highly lauded, it is in the countries mentioned. Some of them are equally bastions of democracy, and will not interfere in the democratic affairs of a sovereign country. The newspaper should simply tell its story to the marines,” Adesina said.

Adesina said Buhari was not a flippant or frivolous individual, as he gave deep thought to the prospect, before announcing his bid for a second term in office, adding that it was only those who feared that their goose would be cooked, if they met with him at the polls, that were trying to dissuade him from running by all means, including sponsored newspaper stories.

“By saying it got feelers that President Buhari may opt out of the 2019 presidential election, Daily Independent embarrassed itself, and all those who love good journalism. The newspaper can surely do better,’ he said.

