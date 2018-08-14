Not Desperate To Be President – Atiku Abubakar

Fomer Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said he is not desperate to be president of the country.

He made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists, Tuesday, shortly after his meeting with the Oba of Benin, where he sought royal blessing of the Monarch on his presidential aspiration.

Abubakar, who is seeking to contest for Nigeria’s top job on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said his decision to contest for presidency was borne out of his dire desire to improving the lots of Nigerians, adding that he would still remain in the PDP even if he failed to get the sole ticket of the party in 2019.

He said if he were desperate to be the nation’s president, he would have long achieved it and not step down for late MAKO Abiola in 1993.

“There is nothing wrong in entering the race. I can run as many times as possible. I am fit, qualified. I still have ideas that I believe that are going to put this country at the right part.

“So, what is wrong in running? I am not desperate. If I were desperate, I would have taken the presidency in 2003. If I were desperate, I would not have stepped down for Abiola. I am not desperate,” he said.

In his remarks during the visit, the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has tasked all political office seekers to make the security of lives and properties of Nigerians their priorities, noting that without security, nothing much can be done.

He expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country, saying that something must be done to arrest what he called unprecedented state of insecurity.

“If there is no peace and security, there is nothing anyone can do. The high level of unprecedented insecurity is something to worry about.

“We don’t have to fragment the country. We must do our best to keep the country as one. We have all it takes to make Nigeria the best country,” the Monarch said.

Oba Ewuare II also expressed worries over the development in the Senate

“We are not too happy to see what is happening in the Senate, the house of rep and state houses of assembly.

“Those in leadership must find a way to ensure that those who elected them there are taken care of.”

