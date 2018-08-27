NUJ Presidential Hopeful Promises To Establish Online News Porter, Members’ Cooperative Society if Elected

A presidential aspirant of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Otunba Mike Aladenika, has said that if elected President of the Union, he will establish an online news porter that would compete with other top online media in the country.

He said he will make the platform so vibrant that foreign media agencies could tap information from..

Aladenika, who made the disclosure via his Twitter handle, said when established, the news medium will not only serve as a revenue generation tool for the Union but would also engage some journalisits across the 36 state councils and Abuja.

Aladenika, who had distinguished himself as an astute administrator when he served as Chairman of NUJ, Edo State Council, between 2006 and 2009, also promised to empower his colleagues by setting​ up a cooperative society to boast entrepreneurial skills among members of the Union.

“We plan a realtime wireservice using paid reporters per state council as a news generator for sales as a revenue generation tool. I will also establish an NUJ co-operative society to be replicated nationwide so that members can embrace entrepreneurial schemes,” Aladenika said.

Meanwhile, seven aspirants have been cleared by the Credentials Screening Committee to contest for election as President of the Union at its 6th Trennial National Delegate Conference, holding at Abeokuta, Ogun State, between September 26 and 28, 2018.

