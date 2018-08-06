Osun 2018: Court Decides PDP Candidate’s Fate August 8

The Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, Monday adjourned till Wednesday to rule on the eligibility of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke for the September 22 election.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the court entertained preliminary objections and counter-affidavits in respect of the suit challenging the eligibility of Senator Adeleke and thereafter adjourned to rule on the plaintiffs’ prayers before the court.

Citing Section 177(d) of Nigeria constitution, counsel to Rasheed Olatunji and Idowu Oluwaseun, plaintiffs in the matter, had on July 23, 2018 approached the court contending that the PDP candidate was not eligible to participate in the primary election of the party because he does not possess minimum required educational qualification.

They therefore prayed the court to set the party’s primary election aside.

The court had adjourned the case till August 1 for definite hearing but the process was stalled following a request by the plaintiffs for out of court settlement, a development that led to the further adjournment of the case to August 6 (Monday).

At resumed hearing, Monday, Olufemi Ayandoku, the lead counsel to the plaintiffs revealed that the parties failed to reach an amicable resolution.

This is as counsel to Adeleke, Edmund Biriomoni, filed preliminary objections.

In his submission, Biriomini asked the court to strike out the notion on notice for want of competence and jurisdiction, pointing out that the Federal High Court is in position to decide the case.

The respondent, in opposition to the suit, filed three affidavits and written address deposed to by Adeleke.

On the motion of the notice, Biriomoni stressed that one need not pass secondary school certificate examination and that only prove of education up to the secondary level is enough to make one eligible for a governorship position.

However, the plaintiffs’ counsel argued that the Testimonials and the Statement of Results presented by counsel to Senator Adeleke, showing up to secondary school level, and submitted before the court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were forged.

He noted that Osun State was created in 1991 and that the document which was dated and purportedly issued in 1988 at Muslim Grammar School Ede could not have originated from Osun State because as at the said date Ede was in Oyo State and that the documents were forged.

He also added that the examination, Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) which the Senator claimed to have sat for was not in existence as of 1981 when he claimed to have written the examination.

He cited Section 31 (5) of the Electoral Law which stipulated that any person can approach the court if any candidate presented false affidavit or document to INEC and paragraph 6 which gave the court the power to disqualify anyone who did so.

The court then adjourned till August 8 for a ruling.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

