Osun 9 APC Exco Members Resign Positions

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday, suffered depletion as nine executive members of the party turned in their resignation letters.

The officials were said to have defected from the APC to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

According to their joint resignation letter, the officials said following the opinion of the public and associates in the three senatorial districts in the state, they have decided to move to ADP.

They said recent political developments within the APC in Osun State was against their morals.

The officials are Azeez Adesiji, deputy state Chairman; Tajudeen Agbeti, ex-officio; Ademola Bamidele, state auditor; Rasheed Bakare, Assistant General Secretary; and Morakinyo Akintola; state PRO.

Others include: Wale Adunola, ex-officio; Bakare Idayat, assistant welfare secretary; Ogundare Afolabi; assistant PRO and Sikiru Kareem; assistant treasurer.

Director of Publicity and Strategy of the party in Osun, Kunle Oyatomi said: “I heard the way you also heard. I can’t say much for now. All I can say is that I wish them best.”

The Osun APC crisis escalated following the election of Gboyega Oyetola as the party’s candidate for next month’s governorship election in the state.

