Breaking News

Osun 9 APC Exco Members Resign Positions

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday, suffered depletion as nine executive members of the party turned in their resignation letters.
The officials were said to have defected from the APC to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).
According to their joint resignation letter, the officials said following the opinion of the public and associates in the three senatorial districts in the state, they have decided to move to ADP.
They said recent political developments within the APC in Osun State was against their morals.
The officials are Azeez Adesiji, deputy state Chairman; Tajudeen Agbeti, ex-officio; Ademola Bamidele, state auditor; Rasheed Bakare, Assistant General Secretary; and Morakinyo Akintola; state PRO.
Others include: Wale Adunola, ex-officio; Bakare Idayat, assistant welfare secretary; Ogundare Afolabi; assistant PRO and Sikiru Kareem; assistant treasurer.
Director of Publicity and Strategy of the party in Osun, Kunle Oyatomi said: “I heard the way you also heard. I can’t say much for now. All I can say is that I wish them best.”
The Osun APC crisis escalated following the election of Gboyega Oyetola as the party’s candidate for next month’s governorship election in the state.

Author: News Editor

6627 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Breaking: Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor Resigns
by
Dele Momodu Writes Buhari, Cautions on Attempt to Unseat Saraki as Senate President
by
Suicide Bombers Kill 5 in Borno

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »