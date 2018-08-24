Oyo Govt Constitutes Committee to Resolve Contentions Arising from Demolition of Ayefele’s Music House

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has bowed to pressure by setting up a committee to resolve the impasse over the demolition of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House in Ibadan.

The Music House said to worth N800m was partially pulled down last Sunday. It houses a radio station.

Criticisms had trailed the demolition with many describing the exercise as lacking in compassion and political.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ajimobi set up the committee at a reconciliatory meeting with the popular musician in his office in Ibadan.

Ayefele in company with some of his workers had arrived at the Governor’s Office at about 11.30 am.

The Governor said the demolition exercise was neither a witch-hunt nor politically motivated, insisting it was due to contravention of the state ’s property laws.

Ajimobi described Ayefele as a good man and a responsible citizen, stressing that the next step was to find a compassionate means of resolving the issue.

He also urged Ayefele to ensure that his radio station embraced ethical reportage of the issue.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who was at the Governor’s Office in company with some monarchs, also pleaded with the Governor to resolve the impasse.

Earlier, Ayefele had stated that his office responded to all letters forwarded to it by the state government.

He expressed regrets at not being able to see the Governor, adding that the emissaries he sent failed to deliver his messages.

Ayefele stated that he remains a law-abiding citizen who is ready to comply with the regulations of the state government.

The committee, comprising of government officials and some workers of Fresh FM station, including Ayefele, had since commenced the resolution process.

The meeting, which lasted hours, was later adjourned for another day.

