PDD Sells Presidential Form for N12m, Guber N6m, Senate N3.5m

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday, announced the sale of its nomination and expression of interest forms to members who are interested in contesting elections in the country in 2019.

The announcement was made by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) in Abuja on Monday.

Prior to the announcement, the party’s National Working Committee led by Prince Uche Secondus, had met with state Chairman of the party.

It was gathered that the decision to start selling the forms was taken at the meeting.

The selling of the form, Akobundu said, would end on September 6.

While presidential and governorship aspirants are to collect and submit their forms at the national secretariat of the party, those aspiring to be in other offices were directed to pick up their forms in the state chapters of the party.

Senate and House of Representatives’ aspirants were also advised to collect their forms at the Abuja national secretariat of the party, but were asked to submit at the state chapters.

The notice indicated that those with Presidential ambition are to collect the interest form for N12m, while governorship form is pegged at N6m.

Those aspiring to go to the Senate and the House of Representatives are to pay N3.5m and N1.5m, respectively.

The party also directed those aspiring to go into the state Houses of Assembly to pay N600,000.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

