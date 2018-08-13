PDP Alleges Plans to Arrest, Detain Saraki, Ekweremadu as APC Kicks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), has perfected plans to arrest Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on thump up charges.

The party said a group within the presidency in collaboration with security agencies and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission were working hard to arrest and detain the two principal officers of the House and members of the PDP.

The PDP also claimed it had unravelled fresh facts confirming that the pressure by the presidency for the reconvening of the Senate was out of an alleged sinister motive and not for any emergency in the approval of the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2019 elections.

In a statement by the party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, said that the alleged fresh plot to detain the two presiding officers was part of a renewed design to keep them out of circulation, ahead of Senate’s resumption.

The detention of the duo, he said, would enable those he described as “the APC senators,” who he said were in the minority, to produce two of their members as Senate President and Deputy Senate President on the excuse that Saraki and Ekweremadu failed to show up for proceedings in the Senate on Tuesday.

He also alleged that the government was planning to use the EFCC to harass members of the families of the presiding officers of the Senate.

Ologbondiyan said: “The PDP notes that the new plot to cage Saraki and Ekweremadu in a devilish rehash of the Tuesday July 24, 2018 hostage-taking and invasion of their official residences by security agencies is coming after the August 7, 2018 failed attempt to use security forces to take control of the leadership of the Senate.

“Apart from the plot to arrest and detain Saraki and Ekweremadu, the PDP has also been made aware of plans to use the EFCC and security forces to clamp down on their family members, including their wives and siblings as well as close associates, all in the effort to weaken their resolve.

“Moreover, investigations by the PDP further confirm that the insistence of the APC-led Federal Government on the emergency reconvening of the National Assembly, ostensibly to consider INEC’s budget for the 2019 elections, is part of APC’s thicker plot to execute their premeditated ‘coup’ against the leadership of the Senate.”

Ologbondiyan added that the PDP was further informed that contrary to claims by the APC and the Presidency, INEC actually submitted the budget to the Presidency in February 2018, only for the Presidency to submit it to the National Assembly in July when the legislature was already going on recess; with a view to enmesh it in a needless controversy.

He called on the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to stop acting as a saint, saying that Nigerians were aware that he was part and parcel of the actors behind the sordid developments playing out in the National Assembly.

Ologbondiyan called on Nigerians and the international community to note the alleged activities of the APC and the Buhari Presidency, which he said had continued to put the unity and stability of the nation and democracy under serious stress.

Meanwhile, the APC has said the PDP lacks the credential to talk about corruption, because the stench of corruption from the opposition party is suffocating.

The party said this in a statement on Sunday by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, while reacting to a statement by the PDP that some startling recoveries were made from the residence of the recently sacked Director-General of the State Security Service, Lawal Daura.

Daura was sacked on Tuesday by acting President over the blockade of the National Assembly.

Following the sack, the PDP on Saturday challenged the presidency and APC to speak out on an allegation that N21bn, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were found in the residence of Daura.

In a statement by Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the allegation was a sign of corruption in the ruling party.

Responding, however, the APC said the statement was “empty, baseless and diversionary”.

It said whereas the opposition in a democracy is supposed to offer constructive criticisms and proffer alternative solutions to government policies and programmes, the PDP only tries to distract the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“It is truly amazing that that the party of a failed government which held the country prostrate for 16 years; stole, wasted and misappropriated our abundant resources will have the audacity to make comments on the current administration that within three years is clearing the rot left after the PDP’s misrule.

“Is it not ironic that the PDP preaches about corruption in the oil sector when it in fact oversaw record pillage, maladministration and disrepair of the oil sector when it held sway.

“Despite spirited efforts to discredit on-going anti-corruption efforts, the war against graft is being won. An often overlooked major achievement of the anti-corruption war is that President Buhari has brought the issue of corruption to the heart of national consciousness.

“The fact that Nigerians are talking about it means we have not accepted it as a way of life and as long as ordinary people continue to show that disdain for corruption, we would win the war sooner or later.”

The ruling party said all what the opposition party was doing is trying to undermine the corruption fight of the President, adding, however, that it believes Nigerians “who were taken for granted too long and have vowed enough is now enough.

“No degree of blackmail and wicked scheming will make us return to the years the locusts had eaten. We have crossed the Red Sea and have no intention to return to our ugly past.

“While the PDP and their agents attempt to discredit the ongoing fight against corruption, the question the PDP should answer is: are anti-corruption efforts being carried out within the ambit of the law? We urge the President, law enforcement agencies, anti-graft bodies and indeed Nigerians not to be sidetracked by the desperate and roguish attempt by the PDP and their agents to discredit the ongoing fight against corruption. It is natural, corruption will fight back!”

The party assured Nigerians it will not fail the country “like PDP did in its wasted 16years.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

