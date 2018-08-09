PDP Kicks as EFCC Freezes Akwa Ibom, Benue States Bank Accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen all bank accounts owned by Akwa Ibom State Government.

This is as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called for the immediate unfreezing of the accounts.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh disclosed on Wednesday that its accounts have been frozen, saying that the state authorities only learnt of the development on Wednesday, as there were no prior indications from the anti-graft agency.

Udoh said more information would be provided to Nigerians about the development shortly

It came a day after Governor Samuel Ortom raised the alarm that the EFCC has frozen the state’s bank accounts, trapping workers and pensioners’ salaries in a state beset by hardship following months of deadly attacks by suspected herdsmen and unpaid salaries.

Meanwhile, the PDP has called for immediate unfreezing of the official accounts of Akwa Ibom and Benue states.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja, called on the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to immediately order the EFCC to unfreeze the accounts.

He described the action of the anti-graft agency as a direct attack on innocent Nigerians in the two states.

The two states are governed by the PDP.

Ologbondiyan described the action as illegal, unconstitutional, overtly wicked and unjustifiable under any laws and practice of Nigeria.

He advised the presidency not to hide under the EFCC to unleash punishment and hardship on the people in states perceived to be opposed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 re-election bid.

“Nigerians are all aware that no section of our constitution or any law in Nigeria for that matter confers any agency of the federal government with powers to interfere or put any restrictions on funds belonging or accruable to states as federating units of our nation.

“Apart from its state assembly, no other government body or institution has the powers of appropriation or restrictions on any funds belonging to the state.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

