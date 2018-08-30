PFN Calls on FG to Mobilise, Free Leah Sharibu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has urged the Federal government to act swiftly in rescuing the Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu from the captivity of the Islamic extremists, Boko Haram.

Miss Leah Sharibu is the Christian girl who was kidnapped alongside 118 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state in February this year.

All the abducted girls were subsequently released a month later, but Leah was held back for her refusal to renounce her Christian faith.

Leah, in an audio recorded message few days ago, sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to have pity on her and secure her release from the captivity.

National President of the PFN Rev (Dr) Felix Omobude

in a press statement in Benin City, Edo State, Thursday, called on the Nigerian government to do all it takes to free the innocent Dapchi school girl.

“The Federal government should act fast now; do the needful and spare no efforts in securing the release of the innocent Leah who had been held hostage for the past seven months.

“The PFN is considerably worried why it’s taking the government such a long time to secure the release of Leah Sharibu from the Boko Haram enclave.

“The PFN therefore calls on the President Muhammadu-led Federal government to do the needful to reduce the tension her continuous detention against her will, is generating among the Christians in Nigeria and their well-wishers,” the PFN National President, added.

Besides, Omobude urged all those, including international communities that cherish freedom and democratic process to join efforts to ensure that Leah is released from Boko Haram captivity without further delay.

The PFN also called on all Christians and Nigerians of goodwill to continue to pray for Leah’s safe return and re-union with her family.

