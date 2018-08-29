Police Arrest 3 kidnappers, Who Planned to Abduct, Kill A Benefactor

Three men have been arrested in Benin, Edo State, for allegedly planning to kidnap and kill one Joshua Aiseku Unuigboje, a Professor Emeritus.

The men, 23-year-old Adamu Aminu, Tamuno Diepriye Samuel (19) and Ovie Raymond (21), according to the police, planned to kill the Professor if he failed to pay an equivalent of N7.5m into a Turkish bank account.

Adamu Aminu, who hails from Kaduna State, was said to have come to Sabongida Ora in Edo State, with his parents as a young boy, and lived in the house of the Professor, who employed his father as security guard.

Edo State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, who paraded the three with 17 others suspects, said Professor Unuigboje was a benefactor of of Aminuu.

He said: “up to the time this offence was committed, Adamu’s father was still living under the Emeritus Professor’s house as his security man.”

He further disclosed that the Professor was responsible for the education of the Aminu till he graduated from secondary school, after which he left to somewhere in Port Harcourt, where he met the members of his kidnap gang and planned the dastardly act.

“These are those who have made an attempt to kindap Professor Emeritus, Joshua Ubuigboje from Saboginda-Ora. They have demanded for an equivalent sum of N7.5m from the Emeritus Professor.

“They have equally directed the Professor, to pay the equivalent sum of N7.5 million into a Turkish bank account made available for that purpose.

“It will interest members of the public to know that Aminu’s father remains a security man in the Professor’s house.

“Aminu was taken to the Professor’s house when he was a baby and the Professor has been taking responsibility of sending Aminu to school and even when he was thrown out of school, at a point, the Professor still looked for another school.

“For being untrainable, he was thrown out of school in Saboginda-Ora but the Professor​ felt he could still be reformed and for that reason, he got another school for Aminu but behold, Aminu who thereafter turned kidnapper, arraigned with his members of his criminal gang in Rivers State to kidnap the Professor,” Kokumo said.

When the Professor got the text messages, he was said to have approached the police, which in turn deployed its intelligence to track down the culprits in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they were arrested.

Narrating his involvement, Aminu who confessed to the crime, admitted that the Professor was good to him.

“It is the work of the devil and I am not a kidnapper. All what I said to him was just a mere threat and I did not mean it. I am harmless.

“I came up with the idea of the kidnapping myself and I decided to involve my friend, Prince Diepriye Samuel.

“I told the Professor that since he was to be crowned a king in Saboginda-Ora many persons are against him and wanted him kidnapped.

“So I said to myself if we can come up with some ideas as to try to convince him that we are working with his opponent to stop him for being crowned unless he pays​ us the money we have asked for.

“The Professor Emeritus was a good man to me. He has never punished or tortured me but I was not that comfortable living with him. He was a nice man to me but my parents were poor and I was not able to raise money to further my education after my secondary education. That was why the idea came into my mind,” he said.

On his part, Tamuno Diepriye Samuel, said he only helped Aminu to send the text messages to the Professor​, while Ovie Raymond said he helped to procure the Turkish bank account from another of his friend for use in the operation.

