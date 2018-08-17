Police Arrest 6 Homosexuals in Abia

Six suspected homosexuals have been arrested in Abia State.

The arrested suspects include Fred Ndubuisi, Anyanwu Chidera, Kamsiriochukwu Onuoha, Anderson Emeruwa, Sampson Nwadike and Nnadi Promise.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi, disclosed this on Thursday.

The Commissioner said they were arrested by security agents in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Ogbizi disclosed that the suspects were arrested at City Gobal Hotel in Aba at about 2am.

A statement by the state command stated that the suspects were nabbed following a distress call from the manger of the hotel.

The statement added that the hotel manger alleged that the suspects were seen kissing one another at the hotel bar by an employee, who reported the incident to the management.

It was further gathered that the manger went to one of the hotel rooms, where two of the suspects had checked in earlier and discovered that they were six in the room, romancing and kissing one anothers.

According to the police report, the suspects were interrogated and it was discovered that they were members of a gang who came into Abia from nearby states to practise the unnatural act in the hotel room.

The suspects, however, denied committing the crime, saying that they were in Aba for the birthday party of one of their friends, Ndubuisi, adding that their families were not aware that they were arrested.

One of them, Chidera, who claimed to be an undergraduate from the Imo State University, Owerri, said they were all in one room because they were told that the category of room they asked for was not available.

He said: “I arrived the hotel at about 6pm and I asked my friend to book for a room for me. The hotel management said we should pay N5,000 for a room and we could afford it. So, we decided to manage that one room.

“After drinking at the hotel bar, we went to the room to change our clothes. It was at that time that we heard a knock on the door and when we opened the door, the manager started asking why we were six in the room.

“After explaining to him, he said they don’t allow more that three persons in a room and that was how he accused us of practising homosexuality in the room. There was nothing like kissing or making love in the room and we are not gays.”

Another suspect, Ndubuisi, who claimed to be a hair stylist, also stated that he only invited his friends for his birthday party and lodged them in the hotel, adding that they did not indulge in any homosexual act.

“I invited my friends for my birthday and I wanted to pay for two rooms but we couldn’t because the rooms were filled up, that was why we were in one room,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, however, said the hotel management would bring his evidence against the suspects, who, he said, would be charged to court.

