Police Arrest Dismissed Corporal for Armed Robbery in Edo

Edo State Police Command said it has arrested a dismissed police corporal, Michael Eriarebhe, for armed robbery.

Eriarebhe, who hailed from Igueben Local Government Area of the state, was among 20 suspects, who were arrested and paraded for various criminal offences, ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and others, Tuesday.

He was said to have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force for indiscipline and other offences, and was subsequently charged to court, but was granted bail.

Eriarebhe was said to have been dismissed when he was found to have had canal knowledge of an underaged secondary school girl and made her pregnant.

The State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, who paraded the suspect, said following his release on bail from his previous offence, Eriarebhe was caught robbing his victim at gun point.

The suspect however denied the allegations, saying that he merely begged the man for money and he volunterilly gave him N5,000.

He also denied the allegation that he defiled an underaged girl, saying that the girl was a 17-year old whose consent he obtained before having sex with her and she had a baby for him.

“There is pendency of a criminal charge against the ex-police in court. He is on bail and like a leopard that can never change its spots, was arrested for another criminal activity. This is a vindication that the police was right in the first place to have earlier dismissed him,” Kokumo said.

