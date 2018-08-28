Police Impound Imported Military Uniforms in Abia

A large quantity of military uniforms have been reportedly impounded in Abia State.

The uniforms were said to have come from China and stocked at a warehouse in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi, made this disclosure at the Umuahia Central Police Station on Tuesday, while briefing journalists on the achievements recorded by the command in the fight against crime and criminality within the last two weeks.

Ogbizi said the owner of the warehouse, one Michael Onuoha, was arrested for alleged conspiracy, aiding and abetting the unlawful procurement, importation and possession of the uniforms, which were mainly camouflage.

He alleged that the Managing Director of Messrs U.U Iruoha, one Uche Iruoha, popularly called Urchman, shipped the uniforms in a container to Apapa Port, Lagos, from where they were transported to Aba in March.

The Commissioner said that Onuoha was arrested on August 16 but that Iruoha was still in China.

Brigadier General Abubakar Ibrahim, Commander, 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, who accompanied the Police boss at the briefing, said that the army was worried by the development.

Ibrahim said it was disturbing that unscrupulous persons wear military uniforms and camouflage to commit crimes.

He said that the Brigade was collaborating with the police and other security agencies to check the phenomenon and ensure that perpetrators were arrested and brought to book.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

