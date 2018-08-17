Police teargass Pro-Biafra Women Protesters in Imo

Police in Imo state, Frday, teargassed over 2000 pro-Biafra women on peaceful protest in Owerri, Imo State capital.

The women who wore black attire with some of them topless started their protest from Okigwe Road.

The members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) called for election boycott in the Southeast ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The protesting women insisted on a referendum and sovereign state of Biafra as part of conditions to end the renewed agitation.

They also demanded for the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his unconditional release.

The women derided Nigeria as “a failed country that does not hold any prospect for the Igbo”.

The early morning protest grounded vehicular and human movement along major streets in Owerri, while stern looking soldiers and mobile policemen were drafted to strategic locations to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Also, some of them were said to have been arrested by the police.

It was gathered that some of the women reportedly said among other things that there would be no election in Igbo land in 2019.

They also said that they were not happy that pro-Biafra agaitators have been intimidated for expressing their views.

They added that it was not out of place for them to demand for a country called Biafra.

However, drama ensued when over 100 police officers with their patrol vans went after the women and applied the tactics of teargassing them.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Kelechi Iheagwoba, said: “As a result of the fearce looking police officers fully armed who blocked the road for the women, these women diverted to from ware house junction to Akwakuma.

“Do you know that many of these women fainted and also many of them were bundled into the police vehicles. Some of them were seriously beatened.”

One of the protesters, who gave her name as simply Nkechi said: ” What is wrong for us to say no to intimidation in this country, Nigeria. We have right to say we are going to be part of this country. It legally right.”

