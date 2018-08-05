Political Unrest: Edo Accord Commends Obaseki on Unity in Edo

The Edo Accord Initiative (EAI), a socio-political movement, has commended the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for his mature leadership quality and his role in ensuring unity among all residents of the State.

The EAI gave the commendation in a statement endorsed by its Vice Chairman, Comrade Flynn Imarhiagbe, and made available to journalists in Benin, the state capital.

This is even as he said that the decision of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to support the emergence of Obaseki as the Governor of Edo will remain in the history books as one of the major decisions​ that eventually placed Edo State amongst the leading states of the country.

Imarhiagbe noted that Obaseki’s approach to governance has made it possible for every Edo man, especially the youths, to be beneficiary of dividends of democracy, even in the face of the political and economic situations in the country.

“It is safe to say that Edo State has been blessed with Obaseki as its Governor. He has displayed a mature leadership role in ensuring the unity of the Edo people, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“There has not been any form of political agitations or dissatisfied blocs within or outside the ruling APC, as it is very clear now that it is not business as usual.

“The transparency of the government, without fear of favour as it affects every citizen of the State, has reduced criticism to the lowest level, allowing for only superior and goal-oriented discussions.

“His political position only means party matters remains in the party and are orchestrated towards ensuring productive government policies for the general public, as government is by the people and for the people.

“In as much as the economy/development of states is irrevocably tied to the federal government as a result of the present constitution and federal allocations, Obaseki has risen to the occasion to ensure that Edo economy will not only depend on federal allocation or internally-generated revenue in the near future but the Industrialization of the state to give rise to both small, medium and large scale industries, ensuring job creation, tourism and security.

“On youth empowerment, there is a reasonable turn around, not just for youths to be employed as it is fondly called “agberos” but to be more resourceful, self reliant and aware. The need for human capacity development by way of technical and vocational empowerment to foster a productive generation,” Imarhiagbe said.

It’s against the law to ask the wrong questions and get the right answers. The Edo State questions asked by the governor, we can confidently say are correct and the answers as evident to us are in the right direction.

The Edo Accord Initiative Vice Chairman harped on the need to give unalloyed support to the administration of Governor Obaseki, to enable him respond to the yearnings of the people and to make Edo State great again.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

