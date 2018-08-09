Presidency Orders Probe of Security Agencies as EFCC Detains Ekenyong

The Presidency has ordered proper investigation into how the huge cash said to have been released to security agencies in the country in relation to the 2015 Presidential election, was managed.

As a result, three former security heads, who were held strategic positions in the country, are to face serious questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to determine their involvement or otherwise in the expenditure of the cash.

Among those slated for unrestricted probe are: the immediate past Director General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura, his predecessor, Ita Ekpenyong and the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

The order to subject the former security heads to scrutiny followed two days of extensive meeting between Nigeria’s acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the acting Director-General of the DSS, Matthew Seiyefa and that of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft Commission, Thursday, raided the home of Ita Ekpeyong, a former DG of DSS.

This is even as he has been taken into custody by the EFCC as part of investigations into funds released to the agency under the past Jonathan administration.

Ekpeyong was arrested Thursday afternoon after the EFCC successfully raided his residence in upscale Asokoro, Abuja after DSS officials that had for months blocked EFCC from doing so stood down at the orders of the new DG of the agency, following Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s intervention.

He is being held at the EFCC’s headquarters, according to government sources.

