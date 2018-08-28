President Buhari Approves Communications Minister, Shittu’s Intent to Contest Oyo Guber

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu, the nod to contest the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State.

In the letter of approval, signed by the President and made available to journalists on Tuesday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Buhari thanked Shittu for his “past contributions to our great party, APC”

The letter dated August 27, 2018, is entitled: “Re: Request for Mr President’s Approval to Contest for the Governorship of Oyo State During the 2019 General Elections.

“I have today received your letter notifying me of your intention to contest for the governorship seat of Oyo State in the 2019 general elections.

“Let me thank you on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians for your services as Minister under this administration.

“I note with passion your past contributions to our great party, APC during and after the 2015 elections.

“As you are aware, I am totally committed to free and fair elections. Our policy is to support all APC candidates. I wish you well in you ambition to be governor of your state.

“Be rest assured that all the security agencies as well as INEC would have my full support to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2019”.

The Minister has since declared his intention to contest the governorship seat in Oyo State during the 2019 general election.

Shittu, who hails from Saki area of the state, was a one time member of the State House of Assembly and a two-time Commissioner.

The Minister is expected to resign his appointment soon to participate in the politics of the state.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

