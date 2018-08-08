President Buhari Aware of Daura’s Sack – Presidency

Presidency Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the termination of the appointment of Lawal Daura by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this while fielding questions from the State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by the Acting President, YemiOsinbajo Osinbajo, said the presidency was one.

He said: “The presidency is one. Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation, he transmits power to the Vice President who becomes the Acting President.

“The Acting President has the power. The Acting President is a decent man, he does not tussle for power, there is unanimity on that decision.”

He said there was no way the Acting President would have taken the decision without unanimity with President Buhari.

He said since there was no power tussle between the two leaders, he expected that the decision would be a unanimous one.

The presidential spokesman added that Osinbajo, being a decent man, would have done the needful before taking the decision.

He reiterated his position that the Presidency remains one.

Adesina said: “What we will like to say for the umpteenth time is that the Presidency is one.

“On this occasion (sacking of Daura), he also did that. So, the acting President has all the powers of a President.”

