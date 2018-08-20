Rise Above Personal Interest to Promote Harmony, Buhari Says in Sallah Message

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.

This is even as the President said he would not chicken out in his fight against corruption even if he was hated by everyone.

President Buhari who stated this in his Sallah message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, urged Nigerians not to surrender to corruption becauae it was not an option.

He equally urged all Muslims to use the occasion for sober reflection and self-examination, and strive to be good ambassadors of their religion by upholding high moral values

The President reminded Muslims that the felicitous occasion of Eid-ul-Adhais was a remembrance of the submission of Prophet Ibrahim Allaihis-Salam to Allah, his Creator, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another, and when it comes to nation-building.

He said, “We must sacrifice for others and remember always those who are less fortunate than ourselves.”

President Buhari explained that religion is a major factor in influencing human behaviour towards good conduct and actions.

He, however, regretted that selfishness, greed and corruption have overwhelmed human souls to the extent that people abandon their religious beliefs in pursuit of their greed.

The President stressed that fighting corruption was a task that must be done in order to protect the larger interests of the ordinary Nigerians who are the worst victims of diseases, poverty, malnutrition and other afflictions.

He said surrendering to corruption is not an option because it destroys society and progress of nations.

According to President Buhari, “Even if some people hate you for fighting corruption, you should not chicken out from the task as a leader because doing so is a betrayal of public trust.”

On the current economic challenges facing Nigerians, the President reassured that such were temporary because the welfare of the people was the main thrust of the change agenda of the administration.

To buttress this point, President Buhari cited the many initiatives unfolded by the administration under the Social Investment Programme (SIP), among which was the recent decision to distribute recovered stolen funds to the poor against the past practices of re-looting such funds by some people in authority.

