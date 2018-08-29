Rituals: Cleric Arrested for Beheading Mistress After Love Making

Ogun State Police has arrested a self acclaimed cleric, Olusola Akindele for beheading his mistress after love making.

The 42-year-old self-professed prophet of Lion of Judah Church of Christ, Robiyan community in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, was alleged to have beheaded his mistress for money rituals.

The prophet was said to have later cut off her head and hands, while he also allegedly removed her intestines which he allegedly took to a pastor, one Ayodele Bamiduro, the founder of Lion of Judah Church of Christ on Robiyan Street, Abule Ijoko in Ogun State.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who led his men to the house of the cleric located in the community said the suspect was arrested following a report by the community head. The leader said a headless decomposing body a woman was found in an uncompleted building within the community.

He said upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Agbado Headquarters, embarked on technical intelligence which led to the apprehension of the suspect.

The Commissioner said the suspect confessed that the victim was his mistress, whom he simply identified as Iya Anu. They had been in an amorous relationship for over two years.

“On that fateful day, the deceased came to visit him and as usual after they made love, the woman was relaxing. He surreptitiously brought out a pestle-like wood with which he smashed the woman’s head and later cut off her head and two hands before he threw the remains into the uncompleted building behind his residence,” the Commissioner told journalists, Wednesday.

He said the severed body parts were buried at the back of the church situated at number 13, Robiyan Avenue.

He added that two other accomplices were arrested in connection with the killing.

Iliyasu assured that the suspects will be arraigned after investigations are concluded.

Akindele however told journalists that he did not know why he killed his lover.

Bamiduro, on his own part, said though he knew Akindele, he did not contract him to kill anyone. Akindele corroborated the claim.

