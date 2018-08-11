Rivers AG, Commissioner for Justice Dies in London

The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), is dead. He passed on Friday at a London hospital.

A statement issued by Emma Okah, Commissioner for Information and Communications, said “Until his death, Emmanuel Chiwenwo Aguma, SAN served the State with amazing sense of responsibility, commitment, passion, competence and courage. At all times, even in his sick bed, his exemplary zeal to serve Rivers State never waned.

“Consequently, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved that flags fly at half-mast for two days beginning from tomorrow, Saturday 11th August, 2018 as a mark of honour to mourn the departed legend.”

According to the statement, “Needless to say that Rivers State and indeed the nation will miss his versatility and invaluable contributions to the development of our State and Nigeria.

“This loss is monumental but we urge all people of goodwill to remember his wife, children, mother and the entire Late Chief Emmanuel W. Aguma family of Port Harcourt as well as the State in prayers.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

