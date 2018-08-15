Saraki Gives Hint of Contesting 2019 Presidential Election

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has given hints of his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election.

He said he was ‘actively considering’ running against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Saraki said he is still making consultations on the ambition.

“I am consulting and actively considering it,” Saraki said “I believe I can make the change.”

Early indications of Saraki’s ambition emerged in March when media mogul, Dele Momodu, disclosed that he will join the 2019 presidential race, but Saraki denied claiming the report was false.

“The report is false. If it is true that he is contesting, you would have seen the report it (sic) in major dailies since last week Saturday when the news broke out on social media. But as you can see, there is nothing like that,” Yusuph Olaniyonu, the senate president’s media aide said then.

However, Saraki told Bloomberg that if he decides to run, it would be under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party, the main opposition group.

The lawmaker defected to the PDP last month after a series of meetings with APC leaders who wanted to keep him in the ruling party.

He has also expressed dissatisfaction at the lock down of the National Assembly by the DSS operatives on August 7.

He expressed fears over the use of security forces for the 2019 elections.

“If a government can go and lock up an arm of government — and it’s never happened in our history — we should all be very concerned. We should not be surprised that they would use security agencies for elections,” he said.

