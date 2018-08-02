Saraki Has Been Obstacle to Governance – FG

The Nigeria government on Wednesday said the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a great relief to the party, adding Saraki has been an obstacle to good governance.

The government said Saraki was always an opposition in the ruling party, who used his position as Senate President to frustrate the workings of the government.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa, said Saraki had become the greatest obstacle to the government.

Mohammed, expressed doubt over the party membership of Saraki.

“I don’t think the government would have suffered more as regards the delay in passing the budget. The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has behaved all along as if he was a member of the opposition,” he said.

The Minister said APC stands to lose nothing with the defection of Saraki and his loyalists, adding that the party in his native Kwara State will grow stronger with the exit.

He also said the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state have also defected to APC “demonstrating their rejection of Saraki’s return to their party”.

The Minister said that the ruling party has gained nothing from the office of the Senate President.

“APC gained nothing from his office as the Senate President under the ruling party and will lose nothing through his defection”, said the minister

The Senate President said as one of the reasons for defection, that the APC has done everything to ensure that the basic rules of party administration, which should promote harmonious relations within the party were disregarded.

The Information Minister, however, rejected Saraki’s criticism of the party and the Federal Government rather blamed him (Saraki) for the delays in budget and appointments.

“This present administration would have done better under a Senate President under an opposition but instead has suffered more, through delays in budgets and appointments masterminded by the Senate President”, the Minister noted.

Mohammed promised to ensure that the ruling party remains stronger with genuine members on board.

