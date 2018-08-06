Senate President Calls Leadership Meeting of NASS

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called for an emergency meeting of the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A source said the meeting would touch on pressing national issues seeking the urgent attention of the National Assembly.

The officials are expected to meet for one hour beginning at noon, Tuesday.

The source added that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, will then meet with the lawmakers at 1 p.m.

Issues expected to be on the agenda of the meeting include the string of defections in the political space, the rumoured plan to impeach Saraki and the pending 2019 elections supplementary budget, among others.

The leadership, our sources said, might consider the possibility of reconvening the National Assembly to discuss urgent and important national issues pending before the lawmakers.

Some APC senators, including Ali Ndume and Ahmed Lawal, have insisted that the long adjournment of the National Assembly by Saraki was not in the best interest of the country.

The meeting will also be, it was learnt, to brainstorm on the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari on the proposed sum of N164bn to be provided for through virement or supplementary of the 2018 budget as well as look into the not less than N242bn that would be required for the conduct of 2019 general and Presidential elections.

